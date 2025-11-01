These Two New Dragon-Like Species Have Been Discovered In Thailand

A team of researchers was doing fieldwork investigation around Pha Daeng Cave in Thailand in 2024. Their specific mission was to research wildlife in that area. On a rock they found two dragon millipedes mating. Upon closer inspection, though, they realized these were not one of the known species of dragon millipede. This was a brand new species.

The researchers' findings were published in the Tropical Natural History journal in 2025 under the title "Integrative Taxonomy Reveals Two New Dragon Millipede Species in the Genus DesmoxytesChamberlin, 1923 from Thailand (Diplopoda: Polydesmida: Paradoxosomatidae)." In it, they describe this new dragon millipede species as being about an inch in length, with long legs and spike structures on each of its 20 body segments. Its appearance can call to mind certain depictions of dragons as slender, serpent-like, and with protruding spikes or spines along their backs.

This new species has been named the princess dragon millipede. The name is in honor of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand due to her support and contributions to the field of environmental research and protection. Though it may not have the 1,300 terrifying legs the Eumillipes Persephone millipede does, it opens up a new door for further scientific exploration of the area and a greater understanding of this genus.