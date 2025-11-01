Yes, You Can Run Windows 95 In Your Browser, And It's Glorious

Released on August 24, 1995, Microsoft Windows 95 was one of the most anticipated software launches at the time. It was a huge change over the previous release Windows 3.1, adding a bunch of new features and introducing what we now know as plug and play for external peripherals. Over one million units were sold in the first four days, and within a span of two years, Windows 95 was the most used and most installed operating system. It's hard to believe it was 20 years old in 2018, which makes it nearly 30 now. Also hard to believe, you can pull it up use it right now on nearly any device.

An ingenious developer has figured out how to run Windows 95 in a browser window, no installation required. Originally, to run Windows 95, you needed a computer with a minimum of 4 MB of RAM. You also needed a 386DX processor or higher, and 50-55 MB of free hard drive space. To be fair, recommended requirements for optimal performance were higher at 8 MB of RAM, a 486 processor, and a bigger hard drive. Today, things are a little different.

Windows 11 requirements are more substantial as outlined in everything you need to know about the newest Windows OS. As for Windows 95 on browser, it's not just the core OS. Using the tool, you can install packages spanning a variety of software, from Zork 1, 2, and 3, to Norton Utilities 2.0. They're certainly dated compared to today's standards, but it's a great way for those of us who remember Windows 95 to look back; and a great way for those too young to remember to explore old-school computing applications.