Can You Legally Marry An AI?

Believe it or not, these are the times we live in. The Joaquin Phoenix movie "Her," about a man who falls for his AI assistant, shocked viewers way back in 2013. But today, over a decade later, the idea of humans growing closer to AI is more widespread. That's especially true as AI becomes smarter, more contextually aware, able to participate in natural-language conversations, and dare I say, more humanlike.

Check news headlines from one day to the next, and you're bound to find one about someone wanting to marry something that isn't another human, including AI. It's downright bizarre, but it leads to a question people might be wondering — is it actually legal to marry an AI?

The short answer is no. While we have made strides beyond the traditional concept of marriage, allowing a human person to marry a virtual presence that's just a complex series of code is not something that's approved in the U.S.