ReMarkable Paper Pro Move Review: A Note Taker's Paradise

When I first heard about reMarkable's plans to release a smaller version of its Paper Pro writing tablet, I was curious to see just how well the device would transition to a smaller form that fit in the palm of my hand better. While I love the texture and performance of the original Paper Pro, it's simply too big to carry around with me everywhere. Luckily, the reMarkable Paper Pro Move completely solves that problem by bringing everything I loved about its larger sibling into a package that is much smaller, lighter, and easier to carry around.

On paper, it doesn't sound like much, especially for the premium price that reMarkable is asking for the Paper Pro Move. However, in usage, it's clear to see that the company has put a lot of thought into the design and how well you can utilize its different features.

Sure, it technically has a slower chipset than the larger Paper Pro, but that doesn't stop it from delivering solid performance with the same glare-free display as its larger sibling. And despite cutting down its overall footprint and the size of its battery, the Paper Pro Move can still deliver up to two weeks of usage, depending on how much you utilize its different features. With that in mind, let's dive into reMarkable's latest device.