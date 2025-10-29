Pixel 10a Design Leak: Here's What Google's Next Budget Phone Looks Like
It's time to hop back on the merry-go-round of new smartphone leaks. The latest to join the fray is Google's upcoming budget-friendly Pixel 10a, which has now seen a series of new CAD render leaks online, giving us a good look at what to expect from the company's next A-series device. The leak includes a look at three different renders of the Pixel 10a, which features a design similar to the Pixel 9a. While we are too early in the rumor mill to say anything certain, the design angles we can see right now appear to point toward the A-series device once more sporting a plastic back.
According to renders and accompanying information shared by Android Headlines, rumors indicate that the Pixel 10a will feature a slightly upgraded version of the Tensor G4, which is the same chip that powered the Pixel 9a. That might be a bit disappointing for anyone hoping the Pixel 10a would sport the same chip as the flagship Pixel 10 — as it has been over the years.
It might sport a bigger battery
The leaked renders have also given us another point to speculate over, as the phone appears to be thicker than before. Android Headlines thinks this might mean that Google is adding an even bigger battery than the 5,100mAh unit on the Pixel 9a. Since the Pixel 9a already offered excellent battery life, a larger battery would only improve the endurance.
The larger battery could also be due to the fact that the Pixel 10a might stick to the Tensor G4 chip as opposed to the more efficient Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 lineup. However, we'll need to wait for official specs and details for confirmation. At the moment, there's no clear timeline for when Google might launch the Pixel 10, so we'll have to keep our eyes open. Going by the launch timelines of older Pixel A-series phones, though, the Pixel 10a may launch in Q2 2026.