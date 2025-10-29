Pixel 10a Design Leak: Here's What Google's Next Budget Phone Looks Like

It's time to hop back on the merry-go-round of new smartphone leaks. The latest to join the fray is Google's upcoming budget-friendly Pixel 10a, which has now seen a series of new CAD render leaks online, giving us a good look at what to expect from the company's next A-series device. The leak includes a look at three different renders of the Pixel 10a, which features a design similar to the Pixel 9a. While we are too early in the rumor mill to say anything certain, the design angles we can see right now appear to point toward the A-series device once more sporting a plastic back.

According to renders and accompanying information shared by Android Headlines, rumors indicate that the Pixel 10a will feature a slightly upgraded version of the Tensor G4, which is the same chip that powered the Pixel 9a. That might be a bit disappointing for anyone hoping the Pixel 10a would sport the same chip as the flagship Pixel 10 — as it has been over the years.