Apple's C2 5G Modem Will Reportedly Feature On All iPhone 18 Models

After the release of the iPhone 16e with Apple's first C1 5G modem and subsequently the C1X modem with the iPhone Air, Apple is expected to power all upcoming iPhone 18 devices (including new iterations of the Air and Fold phones) with its upcoming C2 chip. This time, China's Commercial Times says Apple is readying a 4nm C2 modem for all its new smartphones, while doubling down on TSMC's first batch of 2nm processors for the A20 and A20 Pro chips. While the publication doesn't go too deep on the general specs of Apple's upcoming 5G modem, previous reports corroborate that the company plans to finally support 5G mmWave technology with its new generation of cellular chips.

Besides that, when Apple introduced the iPhone Air with the C1X chip, the company's VP of Software Technologies and Ecosystems, Arun Mathias, said that Apple wants to keep expanding on its cellular modem portfolio. "We were really focused on what we needed for iPhone Air," Mathias said in response to questions about the modem missing in the other models. "We have great products with iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro as well. Over time, we will see Apple cellular solutions in more products."