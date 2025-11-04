The World's First Real Flying Car Is Finally Here, And You Can Actually Buy It

Futuristic movies and cartoons often depict flying vehicles, like the flying family car from the popular cartoon series, "The Jetsons." Unfortunately, current passenger vehicles are still very much on the ground. But a company called Jetson has unveiled a new flying car, dubbed the Jetson One. Technically an electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle, or eVTOL, it's a one-person flying vehicle that resembles an upscaled drone.

With an aluminum and carbon fiber frame, the Jetson One is powered by eight electric motors which spin eight propellers to keep it in the air. A built-in flight computer is said to make flying "extremely easy", with controls for altitude and direction integrated within the flight stick. It weighs 235 pounds, including batteries, and can accommodate a pilot weighing up to 210 pounds. Top speed is 63 miles per hour and the Jetson One features a maximum ceiling of 1,500 feet, meaning that's the highest it can safely go. Surprisingly, you don't need a pilot's license to operate it.

In footage of the Jetson One in action, a fleet of four vehicles zoom through the air showing off its unique speedster inspirations — Jetson describes it as a Formula One racer for the sky. Average flight time is about 20 minutes, so you probably won't be using it for long commutes anytime soon. The current price is $128,000 and the first shipments are planned for in 2028. For comparison, Jetoptera's VTOL flying car is designed to reach Mach 1 using a fluidic propulsion system, but it is not currently for sale.