Is ChatGPT Changing How Your Brain Works?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a huge surge within just a few years. Apps like Microsoft Copilot promise to help you brainstorm and plan; ChatGPT offers help with homework and professional work. Though some people do not use AI tools based on personal values, others enjoy the efficiency of them. The question is often raised, however, if AI like ChatGPT is making us dumber. More and more research done into the subject seems to be in agreement: Yes, it is.

Not only is AI making us less intelligent, but it is actually changing how our brain works, which could have long-lasting impacts on our ability to learn, solve problems, and think independently. Research points out that not only is this bad for an individual's ability, but also for humanity as a whole. Beyond that, psychological concerns revolve around student use of AI and it being detrimental to their lifelong ability to depend on themselves, tackle their own challenges, and see their own internal worth and ability.

Research also has pointed to AI altering the way humans speak. Commonly used AI words and phrases pop up more and more in human language usage, implying that the machine is now teaching the human. In fact, in a very interesting essay writing study, groups that relied more on their own brains showed stronger overall brain performance and health, whereas groups that relied on Large Language Models (LLM), showed weaker overall brain performance.