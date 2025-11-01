What Is A 'Wind Phone'?

Legacy phone stations are popping up in random places, like along the scenic landscape of Dumas Bay. Stumbling upon one, you might find yourself confused and intrigued. Mounted to a beautiful wooden box is an old analog-style phone that's not plugged in or connected to anything. Pick up the receiver and you won't be met with a dial tone but instead silence. It's called a 'wind phone' and it has a very specific purpose — to allow those grieving to speak to their loved ones who have passed away. It's inspired by an original creation, called "kaze no denwa," or telephone of the wind, first developed by Japan's Itaru Sasaki.

The original was meant to allow Sasaki to speak to his cousin, who had died of cancer. He wanted to gain some closure and peace by speaking and sharing experiences, much as you would with someone still alive. Imagine being able to share a unique moment that recently happened with someone no longer here. Or ask questions, elaborate, or simply speak, holding a regular conversation like someone was on the other end. After setting up the first installation, an old-fashioned phone booth in his garden, Sasaki began to feel comfort and healing. Eventually, he relocated the setup to a windy hill where other mourners could use it, namely those who lost loved ones in the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami — events that often naturally go hand-in-hand. As more people used it and felt its natural comforts, it became a shrine and a cultural phenomenon. Now, more installations are being erected all over the world, including the recent one in Federal Way. Modern phones have evolved considerably since the old rotary and dial phones, but there's something fitting about going back in time for these installations.