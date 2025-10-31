Slow Horses Creator's Apple TV Series With Emma Thompson Is A Streaming Hit

In Apple's adaptation of Herron's "Down Cemetery Road," Emma Thompson stars as a private investigator named Zoë Boehm. She starts looking into a suburban house explosion that leaves a child missing and a neighbor searching for answers. The cast of the show, currently #3 on Apple TV, also includes Adeel Akhtar and Tom Riley, rounding out a world that feels defined by both tragedy as well as absurdity — a Herron narrative trademark, of sorts.

In fact, you don't even have to look all that closely to see Herron here testing the voice that would later define Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his gang of misfit spies. "Down Cemetery Road" carries the same quick, cutting humor and distrust of authority that abound in Herron's work. Almost everything and everyone here feels stained by compromise. Like Jackson Lamb, Thompson's Boehm is a professional who's long since stopped believing the system can be fixed; she just tries to thread her way through the mess in its wake.

The most fascinating thing here, if you ask me, is watching Herron's narrative talent in its embryonic state — before MI5 and Cold War-era shadow warriors had entered the picture. Watch Apple's new crime drama, if for no other reason than to enjoy a sort of rough draft of "Slow Horses," Herron's triumph that would come later.