Amazon Has Bluetooth Speakers On Sale For $20 Users Call 'Shockingly Loud'

Ultra budget electronics can be hit or miss. Sometimes, you find stinkers, other times you find excellent value. Trial and error has a lot to do with the best discoveries, but you can always reference user reviews, albeit with some discernment. But the reason for all the talk about budget friendly electronics is Amazon has a Bluetooth speaker on sale for a ridiculously low $20. The BolaButty X-Go speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime per charge and an IPX5 water-resistant design safe from splashes and spills. It also features neon RGB that "beats" to the rhythm of the music. For the cost of a burger and some fries, why not?

But just how good is this speaker? It's $20. Most likely, you get what you pay for, but it does have over 30,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5 stars. Moreover, one of the top reviews calls it "shockingly loud," saying it blared audio that was so loud they "nearly jumped out of [their] skin." That sounds like a true party contender, excellent for using poolside or during the family barbecue to blast "Free Bird." Of course, that single review doesn't look like a fluke. Other comments mention the speaker's value "way exceeds the price," that it connects reliably to other devices, and has cool features for the cost. The interactive RGB is not something you usually see in cheap tech. But it is a speaker, so the great sound quality that reviewers mention is a highlight.