Use This Free Geological Map To See The Rocks Beneath Your Feet Anywhere In The US

The map constitutes a major leap in the USGS's ability to share and accumulate information. These advancements are exemplified by the speed with which the database was created, as automated tools to combine regional, state, and national geological survey maps enabled the organization to build its application in only three years. According to Sam Johnstone, the USGS's lead developer on the project, previous maps took decades to create. This process allow USGS to update its maps as local organizations continue to develop their understanding of geological landscapes, quickly incorporating discoveries into the databases' mapping system.

USGS leaders believe the new map could deliver a major economic windfall for its users. According to a recent American Geosciences Institute study cited in the USGS's press release, geological maps crafted between 1994 and 2019 delivered economic benefits at 10 times the cost of their creation.

In the agency's press release announcing the new tool, Christopher Swezey, the project's coordinator, stated that the map will help users accomplish a variety of tasks, such as "helping experts look for energy, mineral and water resources." Swezey also noted that it could be used to "assess earthquake risks and inform decisions about land use, infrastructure and community planning, and real estate and insurance." These uses highlight the importance of the USGS's efforts to expand the map's data and functionalities. Plans to extend the tool to cover Alaska, Hawaii, and the U.S. territories are in the offing, while the agency's partners look to continue to add to its dataset. Whether they're researchers discovering new minerals vital to the economy or tracking the explosions of underwater volcanoes, you can be sure that geologists will be using the newest mapping tools to help them explore our planet's most pressing questions.