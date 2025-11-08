4 Careers That Will Be Essential In The Age Of AI

The threat of the AI takeover is real. With job losses on the rise in the U.S., many are pointing the finger at AI as a key culprit. People are scrambling to determine if their jobs are safe and if they should be upskilling to ensure they remain valuable in whatever variation of their position exists in the future. Meanwhile, the younger generation is figuring out what education and training paths to pursue for a job that will still be around once they're ready to enter the working world.

There's no doubt that some jobs are at high risk for becoming obsolete due to everything AI can do, like interpreters and translators, customer service and call center representatives, ticket agents, and travel clerks. Basically, the jobs most at risk of being replaced are those the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, deems "mundane intellectual labor." But if you're looking for a route to the best possible job security, some jobs are high on the list for being safest from the juggernaut that is automation, robots, and AI. Let's dive into four of the most "AI-proof" career paths for the future.