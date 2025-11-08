What Is The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt?

Floating Sargassum has been observed for centuries, famously encountered by early transatlantic sailors navigating the calm, weed-filled waters of the Sargasso Sea. Yet the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, as we know it today, has only been recognized within the past decade. In 2011, scientists using satellite data noticed unusually large and dense patches of Sargassum stretching across the Atlantic. This was a striking departure from historical patterns, which showed smaller, more localized blooms.

Researchers from the University of South Florida and NASA later confirmed that these massive aggregations had become a near-annual occurrence, forming a transoceanic belt that now appears almost every year. A 2019 study led by Mengqiu Wang and published in Science officially coined the term "The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," identifying it as the largest macroalgae bloom in the world.

Scientists attribute the rise of the Belt to a mix of natural processes and human influence. On one hand, shifting ocean currents, wind patterns, and nutrient-rich upwelling zones provide favorable conditions for Sargassum growth. On the other hand, human activities have accelerated their expansion. Increased nutrient runoff, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers, sewage, and deforestation, flows into the Atlantic via major rivers such as the Amazon and Orinoco. These great rivers are effectively fertilizing the ocean.

Climate-related changes – including waters that are warming 400% more than they were decades ago – and altered circulation patterns linked to the North Atlantic Oscillation, have also played a role by creating ideal conditions for rapid algal proliferation. Researchers from the University of South Florida recently identified a "tipping point" around 2010, when nutrient enrichment and climatic variability combined to spark the persistent, large-scale blooms now visible from space. The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, in this sense, reflects how human activity on land can profoundly reshape life in the sea.