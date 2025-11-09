Travelers Are Saving Money On Ubers To And From Airports - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel is expensive. While some people like to drive to the airport, park, and pay the fee for the duration they're away, others find it easier to order a taxi or, more often than not nowadays, an Uber to get to and from the airport. However, pick-ups and drop-offs at the airport include not only the base fare but also an add-on airport tax.

This mandatory fee can range anywhere from $2.50 per pickup or drop-off up to $7 at the most popular and biggest airports. It doesn't sound like a lot, but that's up to $14 more for every round trip on top of what could already be a high cost. For someone who travels often, the amount adds up, especially if the fee is hiked even further because of your pick-up location. Paying this fee is easily avoidable with a simple and logical hack that isn't as challenging to do as you think.

If you simply move far enough away from the airport so the app registers you as being in another location, you won't have to pay that extra fee. For someone pinching pennies or who loves to share airline travel hacks, it's a brilliantly simple solution.