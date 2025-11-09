These US States Have Outlawed DeepSeek, And More Bans May Be On The Way

Chinese firm DeepSeek sent shockwaves through the AI world when it debuted a large language model that could match the output of American platforms at a fraction of the cost and computing power. Upon its January 2025 release, DeepSeek quickly became popular. This success led to a wave of accusations by Western AI firms accusing DeepSeek of stealing critical data. Soon after, a greater security threat reared its head, as American legislators worried that the company gave the Chinese government and military access to sensitive user information. Then the U.S. DeepSeek AI bans began.

In its April 2025 report, Congress's Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party found that "the app siphons data back to the People's Republic of China (PRC), creates security vulnerabilities for its users, and relies on a model that covertly censors and manipulates information pursuant to Chinese law" and was "built using stolen U.S. technology." As a result, several state governments moved to ban the platform from government computer networks. Thus far, at least 17 U.S. states have instituted some form of government ban on DeepSeek, including: Texas, New York, Virginia, Tennessee, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Nevada.

To date, no laws prohibit constituents or corporations from using DeepSeek on private computer networks. However, several federal and military bodies have also moved to squash the application's usage on government computers. Furthermore, it is important to note that the United States is far from the only country concerned about DeepSeek's privacy violations, as several European and Asian nations have also cracked down on the platform.