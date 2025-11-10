4 Cheap TVs Under $400 Experts Recommend Buying

If you want the best cheap TV under $400, the Hisense U6G is the one to buy. For starters, it sports a 4K QLED display panel that measures 65 inches diagonally. For its price, it delivers the best picture quality with just enough contrast and deep blacks. And, yes, it is HDR-capable, with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so you're covered no matter the content you watch, or where you watch it.

The Hisense set has a peak brightness of 600 nits, making it perfect for watching during the day. This TV employs the Android TV operating system, which translates to a wide selection of apps available, including most, if not all of the best streaming services.

The Hisense U6G is not only the largest cheap expert-recommended TV on this list, but also the highest-rated, with an impressive mixed usage score of 7.6. That means it excels at almost everything you'll throw at it, whether it's watching sports, movies, playing video games, or even using it as your monitor for your work-from-home setup. It's hands down the best cheap TV you can buy, and that's why it was featured in our best TVs of 2024. You can get the Hisense U6G from Amazon for $399.99.