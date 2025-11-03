Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Review: My Favorite Flawed Foldable

The Pixel series has long offered excellent cameras, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is no exception to that rule. But, like last year, the actual hardware leaves a little to be desired, especially compared to other new Pixel phones like the Pixel 10 Pro. In fact, the hardware on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which itself was a little behind the Pixel 9 Pro.

That's pretty frustrating, especially given the price of these foldable phones. I get the idea that foldable devices introduce new design challenges that hardware manufacturers need to overcome — but frankly, it doesn't matter why the cameras are worse. They just are, and that means that if you buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you'll need to accept that your photos will be a little worse than those captured by the far cheaper Pixel 10 Pro.

Christian de Looper/BGR

To be fair, though, the camera is still pretty good. The main camera has a 48 megapixel 1/2.0-inch sensor, while the ultrawide camera sits in at 10.5 megapixels with a 127-degree field of view, and the telephoto camera has a 10.8 megapixel sensor with up to 5x optical zoom.

As a whole, the photos captured by the phone are very good. In well-lit environments, you'll get vibrant and crisp images, even if they don't have as much depth or detail as those captured by the Pixel 10 Pro. I still like how Google processes photos on its Pixel phones — it may be slightly less accurate than some phones, but it still looks very good.

Christian de Looper/BGR

There's a solid selection of camera-based features, such as Best Take, Add Me, and Magic Editor, which now supports text-based input for editing direction. That's a nice addition, and it means that users can simply ask their phone for the edits they want rather than having to figure out how to use the tools on their own.

But there are also features that are missing compared to the other Pro devices. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn't have the new Pro Res Zoom feature on offer by the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. On those phones, the feature means that photos zoomed past 30x will use generative AI to sharpen and enhance details. Much can be said about whether or not you actually want your resulting photos to be made with generative AI, given the fact that basically means that they're not images of what you actually captured through the camera sensor itself. That's neither here nor there, though, because you won't get that feature on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.