Nvidia was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang — AI's MVP CEO – Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem. The three founders recognized that CPUs weren't well-suited to the compute-intensive, highly parallel demands of real-time 3D rendering, so they chose to focus on graphics rather than general-purpose processors. The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, adopted a "fabless" model early on. It would design and sell its graphics chips, but the production would be outsourced to third-party manufacturers. This allowed Nvidia to rapidly scale without the burden of owning factories.

The story of how Nvidia got its name is particularly interesting. Initially, the three played with whimsical anagrams of the founders' names, such as "Primal Graphics" (from Priem and Malachowsky), but that idea left out Huang. They couldn't think of anything that would neatly combine all three names. For a while, they used a placeholder "NV" to label their designs and files, which stood for "Next Version". That's where they got the idea to experiment with "NV," and the initial plan was to name the company "Nvision". However, that name was too similar to "Envision", the name of a toilet paper company.

Eventually, the founders settled on Nvidia, a deliberate tweak of the Latin invidia. The choice underscored its ambition to build products others would envy. Alongside the name, the visual identity of the company reinforced the same idea. The logo incorporates an eye motif, and the color green was adopted to signal "green with envy." This way, the founders managed to tie brand, name, and their vision into one unified message.