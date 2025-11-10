Scientists Have Discovered A Biological Difference In The Brains Of Psychopaths

People who engage in psychopathic behaviors have often left their victims wondering what made them this way. The typical traits of psychopaths, such as high levels of narcissism, manipulative charm, and a lack of compassion for others, can be disturbing to encounter. It turns out that humans aren't the only ones who can become psychopaths, either, as AI trained with faulty code can exhibit the same type of personality traits. Now, research may have found a key biological difference that sets psychopaths apart. They have larger striatal volume in their brains.

Striatal volume refers to the size of the corpus striatum in the brain. The striatum helps connect motivation to movement, allowing us to turn thoughts or goals into actions. It also plays a key role in making decisions, evaluating rewards, and social behavior. A study into this brought together three researchers from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the University of Pennsylvania, and California State University, Long Beach. Using brain scans, they found a 9% increase in striatal size in people with psychopathy.

This research was published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research under the title "Larger striatal volume is associated with increased adult psychopathy." The study further found that traits such as impulsivity and thrill-seeking were partially responsible for the relationship between psychopathy and larger striatal volume.