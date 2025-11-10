NASA's James Webb Telescope Is Being Improved With AI - Here's How

When NASA launched its $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope in 2021, scientists hailed the mission as the greatest achievement of its kind in over three decades. Soon, however, scientists noticed a major problem with the world's most finely tuned camera: its pictures were blurry. To solve this issue, a pair of Australian researchers developed an artificial intelligence program dubbed AMIGO (Aperture Masking Interferometry Generative Observations) to address resolution issues in Webb's most powerful telescope cameras.

The development underlines how the extreme distances of satellites like the James Webb Space Telescope can complicate maintenance and repairs. Located a million miles from Earth, the telescope cannot be as easily repaired as its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. For reference, when NASA launched Hubble in 1990, lens alignment issues necessitated a special mission from the Space Shuttle Endeavour to install new optics. With JWST, however, manual adjustments are impossible. AMIGO is a nifty workaround for researchers to adjust how JWST interprets and processes data, rather than traversing the solar system to adjust the lenses themselves. It does so by restoring the camera's aperture masking interferometer (AMI), a thin piece of metal dotted with holes that allows researchers to gauge whether the camera is experiencing optical misalignments based on the light it filters.

JWST is capable of photographing the universe's oldest galaxies, and it's changing the way scientists look at the universe. In fewer than five years, the telescope has captured galaxies born over 13.5 billion years ago, unearthed what some believe to be stars powered by dark matter, discovered supermassive blackholes, and even rewritten how scientists view the earliest stages of the universe. With the adjustments offered by AMIGO, the James Webb Space Telescope may open a window into mankind's oldest questions.