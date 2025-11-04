Giancarlo Esposito's Short-Lived Crime Series Gets A Second Life At Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito, who will probably forever remain best known for his chilling portrayal of drug kingpin Gustavo Fring in the "Breaking Bad" universe, is one of those actors whose name alone is reason enough for many people to check out anything new he does. He brings his own unique mix of precision, authority, and often a kind of quiet menace to every role he plays. Which is not to say, however, that his career doesn't include a few asterisks, shall we say. One of them, the New Orleans-set crime drama "Parish," has just arrived on Netflix after an aborted run on AMC. And when I say aborted — to be more specific, it got a six-episode first season and then a relatively quick cancellation just a few months later.

As crime dramas go, "Parish" is ... well, it's fine. Depending on who you ask, however, it can also be regarded as forgettable or even as a complete misfire. And when I say depending on who you ask, I mean critics versus viewers; the show actually has a pretty wide spread on Rotten Tomatoes between the critics' and audience scores (33% to 77%, respectively). That's tantamount to the two groups basically coming away from "Parish" feeling like they watched two completely different shows.