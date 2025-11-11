What Are 'Defeat Devices' And Why Are They Banned?

We've all seen distracted drivers on the road playing on their smartphones. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2023, over 3,200 people were killed in car crashes involving distracted drivers, and almost 325,000 were injured. In this age of vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), it may be a surprise that these numbers are so high. However, some people are determined to bypass these systems using what are known as defeat devices.

Defeat devices are items used to trick a vehicle's ADAS. Cars with driver-assistance technology like adaptive cruise control with lane centering typically will also have what's known as driver monitoring systems. These are in place to make sure the driver is actually paying attention, using cameras and pressure-sensitive steering wheels. However, defeat devices are meant to fool the system into thinking that you are paying attention when you actually aren't.

These devices go beyond just being a problem with the typical driver who wants to use social media on their way to work. Commercial truck drivers can also use defeat devices to bypass company-mandated monitoring systems. Diesel vehicles, as well, have also used built-in defeat devices to cheat their way into passing emissions tests. Use of many of these devices is illegal, but can be difficult to enforce.