NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Broke The Sound Barrier On Its First Test Flight

The "quiet" supersonic aircraft developed by NASA and Lockheed Martin has completed its first flight in California. Dubbed the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology Aircraft, or Quesst, it is a sleek experimental jet designed to break the sound barrier without the noise of a "sonic boom." According to Lockheed Martin, the X-59 "performed exactly as planned," during its first flight between US Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale and the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards — a flight distance of about 26 miles. The X-59 is designed to break the sound barrier quietly and optimize supersonic flights for commercial use in the future.

NASA gave Lockheed Martin approval to begin work on the X-59 in 2018 with original testing planned for 2021. The first test flight didn't occur until October, 2025, but it was deemed an all-around success. The goal is to make commercial supersonic flight a possibility. Back in 1973, supersonic flights were banned because of the loud boom created by breaking the sound barrier — officials were concerned it would cause property damage and noise pollution. In 2025, however, President Trump removed the ban with an executive order. And according to NASA, the X-59 should only produce a sonic "thump" when passing overhead.