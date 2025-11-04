Scientists Finally Captured A Groundbreaking Image Of Two Black Holes Orbiting Each Other

The quasar OJ 287 was first noticed as a bright, variable object in photographic sky surveys in the late 19th century. Astronomers later found that its brightness displays changes in a roughly 12-year cycle. This pattern was first flagged by the Finnish astronomer Aimo Sillanpää in the early 1980s. He interpreted the patterns as a sign of two massive black holes interacting (possibly not unlike the two black holes found to be on a collision course with each other). The leading model proposed that a smaller black hole orbits a much larger counterpart, periodically punching through the larger's accretion disc and producing a flare of light.

Over the decades, support for the binary hypothesis piled up. What was missing, until now, was a direct image resolving the two objects. Using a global array of telescopes, including the Russian satellite RadioAstron, which greatly extended the achievable resolution, Mauri Valtonen's team from the University of Turku captured a radio wave image that shows two distinct components where the jets of the two black holes should be.

The team found that the larger of the two black holes has a mass of roughly 18 billion suns, and the smaller one is about 150 million stellar masses. The lighter companion produces a high-energy jet that spirals outward at nearly the speed of light. Therefore, the image not only visualizes the binary nature of OJ 287 but also confirms theoretical predictions of jet structure and orbital separation.

That said, the researchers caution that some uncertainties remain: The possibility that the two jets might be overlapping in the image cannot yet be ruled out. So until higher resolution observations are available, some doubt remains about whether we are seeing two distinct black holes or misinterpreting one jet structure. In other words, while the evidence is compelling and unprecedented, scientists remain vigilant in their claims.