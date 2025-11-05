Lions Instill Less Fear In Animals Than This 'Super Predator'

In the African savanna, lions are at the top of the food chain. Hunting in groups with their sharp claws and excellent vision, lions are considered the top land predator. Both herbivores and carnivores alike in this region know to be afraid of the lions. However, there is one super predator that these animals fear even more than lions. Humans.

Research done near waterholes used speakers to play sounds for the animals drinking there. The sounds included noises of lions and noises of humans. Animals abandoned the waterholes faster when they heard noises of humans over noises of lions. This research was published in the Current Biology under the title "Fear of the human 'super predator' pervades the South African savanna."

Interestingly enough, it wasn't the noises of barking dogs or gunshots that scared the animals the most, according to the research. It was simply the sound of human conversation. It scared even animals considered very dangerous to humans, like leopards, hyenas, and warthogs. The researchers believed this implies that the very presence of humans scares animals. This has a negative impact on the African animal observation tourism industry as well as leading to a decreased animal population. It is with good reason the animals are afraid — as we are one of the primary drivers of species getting declared extinct — but there may be a way to use this fear to help protect certain species.