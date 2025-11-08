Does Your iPhone Actually Emit Harmful Radiation?

As mentioned, iPhones do release some radiation. It's not a lot, though, as all mobile phones have to comply with strict national and international safety guidelines. In terms of how much radiation is being emitted, regulators measure the radiation absorbed by the human body while using a particular mobile device, and this value is known as Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), reported in watts per kilogram (W/kg). There are two exposure scenarios for which the SAR value is measured: Head SAR and Body SAR. As the names suggest, Head SAR is the radiation absorbed when a phone is placed close to the head, and Body SAR is when it's placed close to the torso.

As per the data available on Apple's website, none of the modern iPhones have exceeded a Head or Body SAR value of 1.20 W/kg when averaged over one gram of tissue, or 1.49 W/kg when averaged over 10 grams of tissue. These values are well below the limits set by the FCC: 1.6 W/kg (over 1 gram), or the EU: 2 W/kg (over 10 grams). In terms of specific iPhones, all iPhone 17-series models have a SAR of 1.19 W/kg (over 1 gram) and 1.49 (over 10 grams). If you're still concerned by the radiation emitted by your iPhone, according to the FCC, there are a few ways you can reduce your RF radiation exposure: use your phone less, use speaker phone or a headset, text rather than call, and keep your phone farther away whenever possible.