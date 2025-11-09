Is It Possible For A Plane To Outrun Earth's Rotation?

On certain trans-Pacific flights, you can "time travel" by crossing the International Date Line. For example, if you want to go from San Francisco to Tokyo, and your flight departs at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, you'll arrive in Japan around 8:00 p.m. on Friday. That's 27 hours after you departed, despite the flight only lasting 11 hours. It's even stranger going in the opposite direction, where you could celebrate New Year's twice by departing Tokyo in the early hours of January 1 and arriving in San Francisco on the evening of December 31st. Of course, this isn't real time travel, as it's merely the product of the human construct of dates, but if a plane were fast enough, it could theoretically make outrunning the Earth possible.

Going back in time is impossible (unless this guy has it figured out), but traveling into the future is a slightly different story. One of the central facets of Einstein's theory of space-time is that time progresses relative to the speed at which the observer moves. Time passes more slowly the faster you travel, so if you could fly around the Earth at the speed of light for just one month, you would return home to find that everyone you know is a full 40 years older. Unfortunately, we don't have lightspeed technology to take us to the future, but if you just flew at a speed equal to Earth's rotation, you could potentially "freeze" time, remaining eternally in sunlight or darkness. Here's what it would take to accomplish that.