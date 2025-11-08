7 Video Games That Act Like Viruses

Video game studios throw around the word "immersion" a lot, and it can mean different things. Many video games use mechanics and systems to "immerse" players, and draw them into an expansive or cohesive world ("Red Dead Redemption 2" and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" come to mind). But at the end of the day, they're still video games, and you aren't likely to forget that. Unless one breaks the fourth wall.

The "fourth wall" is the metaphysical wall that separates reality from fiction, named after the three walls of a stage set used for plays, movies, and tv — the edge of the stage or the screen is the "fourth wall." Any time a piece of media acknowledges it is fictional, it breaks the fourth wall. In movies and shows, characters often address the audience, but video games are more complex. Video games most often break the fourth wall by "misbehaving." A game can intentionally insert "glitches" or, if it was designed for PCs, start acting like a computer virus. They can root through your files like spyware, mess with your desktop like worms, and even control your mouse like backdoor trojans.

Don't worry, all the games we're about to cover are safe to play — so long as you install them from official sites. However, some are so good at simulating viruses that they may fool not only you, but also antivirus programs. Warning: Each entry includes spoilers for its associated game.