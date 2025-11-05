One Of The Best Comedies Of The 2010s Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

I have more than a little residual affection for a movie that many of you might have missed during its theatrical run — the 2018 comedy "Game Night," co-directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and my appreciation for the film isn't because of its fantastic cast (led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) or the entertainingly goofy premise (in which a group of friends' game night features a staged kidnapping that turns real). I actually saw this movie — which just became available on Netflix — on the big screen back during its initial theatrical run, at a cinema in Miami. It was one of those fancy, amenity-laden movie palaces where the seats were almost like couches and they bring you blankets; seriously, watching a film there was like cozying up at a friend's place. An overall fantastic night out at the movies. But I digress.

Why I have a soft spot for movies like "Game Night" mostly has to do with just how few middle-tier comedies like it seem to get made anymore in Hollywood. Everything is either a quirky arthouse title or big-budget epic these days, with little room for the just-for-fun comedies of my younger years that viewers don't seem to want to be bothered with anymore (Exhibit A: The box office underperformance of Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Good Fortune," which has grossed maybe a little more than half of its $30 million product budget, depending on what estimate you're looking at).