What Is An Artificial Reef?

Pollution and rising sea surface temperatures are decimating the world's coral reef populations. According to a 2020 Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network report, the world's oceans lost roughly 14% of their coral reefs between 2009 and 2018. In recent news, marine ecosystems are experiencing the largest bleaching event in recorded history, as roughly 84% of the world's reefs experienced heat-related bleaching. This vastly outpaces previous bleaching events in 1998, 2010, and 2014, which saw 21%, 37%, and 68% of global reefs impacted, respectively. The disaster has made coral reefs the first environment to reach an environmental tipping point. Such losses are catastrophic for the biodiversity of global marine ecosystems, as reefs house 25% of all marine life and over 4,000 species of fish.

Like all environmental disasters, the impact extends into human-centric problems, prompting the decision to use sunken, man-made structures to create artificial reefs. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, reefs are also a critical economic asset, producing nearly $30 billion in yearly economic benefits, given that they're essential for global fisheries and offer billions of dollars a year in coastal protection from storms, tsunamis, floods, and erosion. The U.S. Air force has even begun deploying self-healing concrete reefs to protect military bases from hurricanes and tidal surges.

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, scientists are hunting for new means of repopulating our ocean's reef populations, as reef restoration becomes an increasingly critical piece of the environmental puzzle. One means of helping our reef populations is through man-made structures, supplementing the loss of coral with sunken ships, aircraft carriers, and even oil rigs. By providing hard substrates and vertical reliefs for coral to latch onto, artificial reefs present a stable environment for reef populations to flourish.