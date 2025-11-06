Grand Theft Auto VI Was Delayed Again - Here's The New Release Date
Announced earlier today during Take-Two Interactive's second quarter earnings call, and also updated on the official Rockstar website, "Grand Theft Auto VI" has been delayed again. It's now set to release on November 19, 2026. Originally set to release in fall 2025, it's clear that's not happening, as it was previously delayed to May 2026, and now until November 2026. Rockstar says on its site: "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait." The developer also assures that the extended development time will make room for a "level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."
It is a bummer to see the highly-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" delayed yet again, but if Rockstar and its team truly does take that extra time to add polish and make sure the release is relatively bug-free, that's better for everyone. And of course, Rockstar is aware the delays are frustrating.
"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," the company added. A spate of games have been delayed this year, including "Pragmata," "Crimson Desert," "Ark 2," the "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" remake, and more. But none of those are as high-profile as the "Grand Theft Auto" series.
Why are there so many delays?
There's no way to know for sure what's happening behind the scenes, but it's always best to take what the developers are saying at face value. If they're saying the game needs more polish, and they've delayed it a few more months, it's more than likely that is the reason why the game is seeing multiple delays. "When we set a date, we really do believe in it," Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick previously shared with The Game Business. "If a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time."
"Grand Theft Auto VI" is sure to be a massive and sprawling game. It takes place in Vice City, starring protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. In the second story trailer Rockstar outlines the experience. "When an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida." Previously, the "GTA 6" price leaked, suggesting a hefty $100 price tag, though that has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two. In the mean time, there are five great open-world games you can play while you wait for "GTA 6" to drop.