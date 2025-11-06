Grand Theft Auto VI Was Delayed Again - Here's The New Release Date

Announced earlier today during Take-Two Interactive's second quarter earnings call, and also updated on the official Rockstar website, "Grand Theft Auto VI" has been delayed again. It's now set to release on November 19, 2026. Originally set to release in fall 2025, it's clear that's not happening, as it was previously delayed to May 2026, and now until November 2026. Rockstar says on its site: "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait." The developer also assures that the extended development time will make room for a "level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

It is a bummer to see the highly-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" delayed yet again, but if Rockstar and its team truly does take that extra time to add polish and make sure the release is relatively bug-free, that's better for everyone. And of course, Rockstar is aware the delays are frustrating.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," the company added. A spate of games have been delayed this year, including "Pragmata," "Crimson Desert," "Ark 2," the "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" remake, and more. But none of those are as high-profile as the "Grand Theft Auto" series.