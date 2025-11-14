Scientists Have Discovered The Oldest Recorded Air Frozen In Antarctica

It's an interesting thought experiment to brainstorm what could be trapped under the thick, centuries old ice in Antarctica. Aliens? A virus? Some strange, undiscovered creatures? Scientists have found life thriving beneath Antarctica before, but their latest find is nothing so elaborate. A team of scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute has taken samples from the Antarctic ice in a place called Allan Hills. The samples include ice and air — really old air, actually — preserved in tiny air bubbles that were trapped inside. It's the oldest air ever measured and gives researchers a glimpse at what the planet looked like in the past.

It may seem a simple thing, finding old ice and old air, but planet Earth is so geologically active that finding samples like this can be difficult, let alone finding samples that provide valuable past climate details. Furthermore, this is only possible because of Antarctica's unique makeup. The buildup of ice and snow traps materials and freezes them, creating a sort of time capsule that eventually gets locked and buried beneath the surface. To open these frozen time capsules, scientists take what are called vertical cores, long slices of ice extracted from beneath the surface. They can use the samples and the information gathered to reconstruct the planet's environmental conditions at the time the original materials were trapped. Of course, the information is limited to the Antarctic region.