Apple Plans On Bringing Exciting New Satellite Features To The iPhone
A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple has ambitious plans to add new satellite-based features to the iPhone. The overarching goal is to enable iPhone users to retain a certain degree of functionality in situations where Wi-Fi or cellular signals are weak or non-existent. Interestingly, the report comes just a few weeks following a separate rumor claiming that Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may include support for broader 5G satellite connectivity. If this rumor pans out, we might see Apple strike some sort of deal with Elon Musk's Starlink. As it stands now, satellite functionality on the iPhone is mostly limited to Apple's Emergency SOS feature. Originally introduced with Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, Emergency SOS allows users to contact emergency services when their device is completely off the grid.
With iOS 18, Apple expanded satellite functionality to include messaging, albeit with some built-in limitations. For instance, non-iPhone users cannot send a text to iPhone users relying on a satellite connection unless the user is a pre-designated emergency contact or family member. What's more, the messaging via satellite feature doesn't support photos or videos. It also doesn't support texting with group chats. In short, satellite-based features on the iPhone today are helpful but stunted. Apple, though, is seemingly interested in expanding its utility significantly.
A closer look at Apple's satellite plans
According to Bloomberg, Apple wants to make satellite connectivity a useful feature even outside of emergency scenarios. For instance, Apple is exploring the possibility of allowing iPhone users to access navigation via Apple Maps when off the grid. While the current Emergency SOS feature allows users to text, future iPhone models may support the ability to send photos via the Messages app when offline. Apple is also eyeing the possibility of letting third-party apps add satellite connections to their own apps via an iOS API. This would certainly be helpful for a range of non-Apple apps like WhatsApp or even popular navigation apps like AllTrails and Waze. If Apple ultimately adds this capability, users would presumably pay app developers for satellite access, of which Apple would get a cut.
One of the more interesting nuggets in Bloomberg's report suggests that Apple wants to ensure satellite connectivity even when an iPhone doesn't have a direct line of sight with a satellite. "The company aims to let users stay connected while their iPhone is in a pocket, car, or even indoors — eliminating the need to physically point the device toward the sky," the report notes. "This approach is known in the industry as natural usage. As it stands now, using Apple's Emergency SOS feature requires that users point their iPhone at the sky without any obstructions.
iPhone satellite messaging helps save lives
In recent years, we've seen no shortage of stories involving Apple's Emergency SOS feature being used to save lives. Back in 2023, for example, the iPhone's emergency SOS feature saved a family caught in a wildfire in Maui by connecting them with first responders who were able to locate and save them. In a similar vein, iOS 18's new satellite messaging feature has helped save lives amid the North Carolina flooding. As we reported in September, iPhone users caught in the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene were able to send and receive messages amid harrowing circumstances. It proved to be incredibly useful for providing impacted individuals with important safety updates in real-time.
It also enabled individuals to contact and connect with family members amid the chaos. One user on X, for example, wrote the following: "When the power and internet went out at our family's house up there, we were able to get location pings from satellite. At least it gave us some peace of mind." All told, Apple's satellite features in their current form have a singular focus: providing a lifeline to users in precarious situations. In the future, Apple may transform its satellite features into tools of convenience rather than just something one would need in an emergency.