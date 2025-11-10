Apple Plans On Bringing Exciting New Satellite Features To The iPhone

A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple has ambitious plans to add new satellite-based features to the iPhone. The overarching goal is to enable iPhone users to retain a certain degree of functionality in situations where Wi-Fi or cellular signals are weak or non-existent. Interestingly, the report comes just a few weeks following a separate rumor claiming that Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may include support for broader 5G satellite connectivity. If this rumor pans out, we might see Apple strike some sort of deal with Elon Musk's Starlink. As it stands now, satellite functionality on the iPhone is mostly limited to Apple's Emergency SOS feature. Originally introduced with Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, Emergency SOS allows users to contact emergency services when their device is completely off the grid.

With iOS 18, Apple expanded satellite functionality to include messaging, albeit with some built-in limitations. For instance, non-iPhone users cannot send a text to iPhone users relying on a satellite connection unless the user is a pre-designated emergency contact or family member. What's more, the messaging via satellite feature doesn't support photos or videos. It also doesn't support texting with group chats. In short, satellite-based features on the iPhone today are helpful but stunted. Apple, though, is seemingly interested in expanding its utility significantly.