How Much Did NASA's Apollo Program Actually Cost The US?

That's one small step for a man. One very expensive leap for the United States. Okay, sure, some would argue focusing on the total cost of the Apollo program defeats the purpose. Stepping onto the lunar surface was a remarkable endeavor with no arguments there. But that doesn't change the fact that it probably did cost a lot of money to achieve. What was the total bill, all said and done? What would it be today when adjusted for inflation? Spanning the years between 1960 and 1973, the program itself cost about $20.6 billion, including costs for the spacecraft, launch vehicles, and development and operations leading up to the actual missions. If you add in the costs of the ground facilities, worker salaries, and overhead, that grows to about $25.8 billion. Adjusted for inflation in 2025, using the current Consumer Price Index (CPI), that's about $189 billion.

However, if you also include Project Gemini and the robotic lunar program, which came before Apollo and shouldn't be ignored, the true cost is more like $28 billion, adjusted to $280 billion in 2025. That's a lot of dough. It's also how much Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is currently worth — more, actually. Other than imagining the massive trove of money, it does highlight how much went into the 13-year manned moon missions, not just in terms of monetary value but total cost. It would eventually lead to six successful lunar landings before the United States shuttered the program, a feat that certainly stands the test of time.