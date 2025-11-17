4 Mistakes People Make With Their MacBook That Can Shorten Its Lifespan

When you do hit up the Apple Store to purchase a new MacBook, you shouldn't need to buy a new model for the next several years after. MacBooks have a longer lifespan than their Windows counterparts, thanks to the build quality and Apple's software support. Especially with Apple's 2020 switch to its in-house Apple Silicon chips that pack tons of power, you can comfortably extend your laptop upgrade cycle without much compromise in performance.

That's why a 2021 M1 MacBook Pro is still a powerful device for everyday computing tasks, even four years later. However, despite the excellent build quality, your MacBook won't last long automatically — you need to take good care of it. That's why it's important to know the mistakes to avoid that can shorten the lifespan of your MacBook.

These mistakes are, in some cases, just everyday habits that you're accustomed to but don't know can negatively affect your device; like ignoring software updates or handling your MacBook carelessly. They might seem small, but if you do them regularly, your MacBook won't last long.