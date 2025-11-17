Burner Emails Are The Internet's Best-Kept Secret - Here's Why You Need One

Let's face it, a lot of emails are annoying. While some mail is welcome, you might feel like you're constantly inundated with marketing mail and spam. Many websites require that you provide an email address before you can access content, download a PDF, or make a purchase. And once a company has your contact details, it can then fill up your inbox with ads and follow-up mail. If you're tired of cleaning out your primary email's inbox, there's an answer.

A burner email is a clever way to stop spam or unnecessary messages from going to your primary email account. It's essentially another email address that you create for a temporary purpose rather than using your main one. If a website wants your email and you only plan on going there once, a burner email may just be the way to go. It can be as simple as setting up a second email address. In fact, you can create unlimited email addresses in Gmail. However, there are also plenty of browser extensions and mobile apps that provide fake email addresses, so you're never supplying a real one. Many of them have free versions, as well as premium plans. Although these might include ads.