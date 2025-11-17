What Does NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office Do?

As of September, 2025, NASA has discovered over 39,000 near-Earth asteroids of varying sizes. Asteroids larger than 3,000 feet number nearly 900, with an estimated 50 left undiscovered. There are more than 11,000 asteroids larger than 500 feet that we know of, with an estimated 14,000 left unfound. In other words, there are a lot of space rocks floating around out there, so it's a good idea to have someone looking out for potential impacts.

But what happens if one slips through our defenses? Consider that the Tunguska asteroid, which exploded over Siberia, was less than 300 feet large yet flattened nearly 800 square miles of forest. Asteroids larger than 500 feet could wipe a city off the map and leave a crater over a mile wide. An asteroid larger than 3,000 feet has the potential to end civilization thanks to the global cooling and crop failures it would cause.

Fortunately, NASA is testing planetary-defense technologies to help in the event of an approaching danger. Unfortunately, during a simulation at the annual Planetary Defense Conference in 2021, scientists discovered there wasn't much they could do to stop an asteroid impact. So, it's probably a good idea to have a NASA agency spearheading this mission. If the 2021 simulation was a sign of anything it's that we need to beef up our space security and planetary defense measures, at least against space rocks that come within striking distance.