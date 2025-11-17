Comet 3I/ATLAS's Acceleration Might Not Be Caused By Gravity

The first reports of comet 3I/ATLAS were made on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope in Chile. This comet caught the world's attention since it was the third interstellar visitor to the solar system in recorded history. Lately, it's been generating buzz for seeming to accelerate quickly near the sun, emitting a distinctive blue color, leading some to speculate it is an alien spacecraft lighting up its engines. There may be another explanation that is less science fiction, but no less interesting.

The leading theory is that its acceleration is not caused by alien antimatter drives, but instead by it losing mass. Simply put, as it loses mass it gets a burst of speed. The mass it loses creates a plume behind it, the same effect that some think is an alien engine at work. Though we know the likely source of its non-gravitational acceleration, 3I/ATLAS is still a bit of a mystery, deviating from what is normally seen in comets.

Comet 3I/ATLAS will get within about 170 million miles from Earth, but that's the closest it will come (it is not a threat like dark comets are). It made its closest approach to the sun on October 30, and should reappear on the other side of the sun in early December 2025. Though it is hard to get an exact size, NASA estimates it to be between 1,444 feet and 3.5 miles in diameter.