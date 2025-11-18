How Long Will The Earth's Oxygenated Atmosphere Really Last?

Responsibility for Earth's future oxygen loss rests mainly on the sun. Most scientists believe that the sun is approximately halfway through its lifespan, and while it still won't die for another 4 to 5 billion years, the planets surrounding it, including Earth, will suffer consequences much earlier. One billion years in the future, the sun will be 10% brighter than it is today, and while that might not sound like a lot, it will dramatically raise solar radiation and therefore temperatures here on Earth.

As the atmosphere gets hotter, the small amount of carbon dioxide gas within it will start to break down. Given the concerns over CO 2 as a greenhouse gas, you might think this would be a good thing, but reality isn't so simple. Atmospheric CO 2 levels need to stay within a certain range for life on Earth to survive. Just as too much CO 2 in the atmosphere poses a threat, so does too little. Some amount of CO 2 in the air is necessary for plants to perform photosynthesis, which is the source of oxygen. If there's no CO 2 for plants, there will be no oxygen for animals to breathe.

This issue is complicated by the effects of climate change. Trees are already getting worse at photosynthesis as weather patterns grow more extreme. A billion years from now, atmospheric oxygen levels could be a million times lower than today. Despite doomsday predictions, though, there is still potential for life on Earth to persist beyond this.