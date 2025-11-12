ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Leaked - Here's How It Might Work
The ChatGPT experience has always resembled a traditional chat app, but instead of two humans talking via text messages, you have an AI responding to a person's requests and completing tasks according to the instructions provided in previous prompts. Since ChatGPT went viral in late 2022, OpenAI has improved the underlying models and added several new features to the ChatGPT experience, including support for voice interaction. But at the heart of it, ChatGPT still looks and behaves like a traditional chat app. It's not identical to iMessage or WhatsApp, as ChatGPT doesn't have as many features as you'd see in a traditional chat app. For example, ChatGPT doesn't support group chats, a feature most non-AI chat apps have. However, that might change soon, as support for ChatGPT group chats has already leaked, and we may now have an idea of how the feature works.
The first preview of "Group chats" in the ChatGPT web app
- the top navigation bar now has a "Start a group chat" button which allows you to generate a link and share it with others to join this group chat shown in the new sidebar section "Group chats"
- anyone can join your... pic.twitter.com/0cLOX95DPt
— Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 10, 2025
Well-known AI enthusiast Tibor Blaho routinely discovers unreleased AI features in ChatGPT and other products. He shared on X the images above, which are screenshots of the ChatGPT app with the group chat feature enabled. It's unclear when the ChatGPT group chat feature will be available to users, but OpenAI might launch it sooner rather than later.
How the ChatGPT group chat feature works
Blaho's screenshots give us an early look at how it might all work. A new "Start a group chat" button will be available in the top right corner of the web app. Once you tap it, it'll generate a link to share with others. The group chat will have its own name, and it'll be placed in the sidebar on the left under a new "Group chats" section. The link allows anyone to join the group. Newcomers will see previous messages in the chat.
The person setting up the group chat can also create Custom Instructions for the group. These will be different from the Custom Instructions you might have set up for your regular ChatGPT experience. Personal ChatGPT memories will not be used for group chats either. The host will be able to configure the chatbot's behavior. ChatGPT will either respond automatically or only when mentioned by someone in the group. The latter is one way to have an AI present in a group chat without making more noise than it has to. ChatGPT responding only when summoned would avoid clutter from the AI answering every message.
Finally, Blaho mentions that ChatGPT group chats will support reactions, replies to specific messages, a typing indicator, file uploads, image creation, and web search. Users will also be able to report messages for safety purposes. It's unclear whether the ChatGPT group chats feature will be available to all ChatGPT users or only those subscribing to a premium ChatGPT plan.
Sam Altman doesn't like Slack
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman criticized Slack a few days ago, saying that he suspects Slack isn't good. "I think it does create a lot of fake work," the CEO said, suggesting OpenAI might have a solution to the problem. Slack is, of course, one of the most popular group chat apps for teams and businesses. But Altman suggested having an AI inside an app like Slack where "you are trusting your AI agent and my AI agent to work most stuff out and escalate to us when necessary" could be a better option.
Having ChatGPT act as that AI agent might be where Altman was going with his example. The leaked ChatGPT group chat feature could be a step towards that vision. However, the ChatGPT group chat experience Blaho uncovered doesn't match what Sam Altman teased during the "Conversations with Tyler" podcast episode last week. Then again, the CEO did say that OpenAI is "very far" from delivering the agentic Slack-like experience he described, as the AI tech isn't there.