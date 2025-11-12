ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Leaked - Here's How It Might Work﻿

Blaho's screenshots give us an early look at how it might all work. A new "Start a group chat" button will be available in the top right corner of the web app. Once you tap it, it'll generate a link to share with others. The group chat will have its own name, and it'll be placed in the sidebar on the left under a new "Group chats" section. The link allows anyone to join the group. Newcomers will see previous messages in the chat.

The person setting up the group chat can also create Custom Instructions for the group. These will be different from the Custom Instructions you might have set up for your regular ChatGPT experience. Personal ChatGPT memories will not be used for group chats either. The host will be able to configure the chatbot's behavior. ChatGPT will either respond automatically or only when mentioned by someone in the group. The latter is one way to have an AI present in a group chat without making more noise than it has to. ChatGPT responding only when summoned would avoid clutter from the AI answering every message.

Finally, Blaho mentions that ChatGPT group chats will support reactions, replies to specific messages, a typing indicator, file uploads, image creation, and web search. Users will also be able to report messages for safety purposes. It's unclear whether the ChatGPT group chats feature will be available to all ChatGPT users or only those subscribing to a premium ChatGPT plan.