Steam's New VR Headset Might Fix One Of VR's Biggest Problems
After rumors leading up to the announcement, Valve finally unveiled Steam's new hardware lineup: a new controller, a hybrid PC-console called Steam Machine, and a new VR headset — Steam Frame. Described as a "streaming-first" wireless VR headset, the Steam Frame comes with controllers designed to work with your entire Steam library. They have a split gamepad layout, with a joystick for each hand, and look similar to the Meta Quest 3 and 3s controllers, but with an all-black design and Steam buttons and logos, as you'd expect.
What's perhaps more exciting about the Steam Frame is it fixes a common problem with VR systems related to the visual experience. The Frame comes with a 6GHz wireless adapter for VR and non-VR streaming. The 6GHz adapter accommodates the wireless streaming compatibility. The Frame won't connect to a PC through DisplayPort or HDMI, as we usually see, but instead the wireless adapter. That creates a dedicated endpoint for your VR headset, but the Frame is also supported by a separate, general internet connection eliminating problems you might experience via your local Wi-Fi network.
The general connection is used to download games and updates, connect to the store and do other basic online tasks. The 6GHz adapter is used to sync the audio and visual stream, theoretically reducing lag or general connection issues. When you're playing games in VR, those connection issues can really get in the way.
Why the Steam Frame is an exciting update
Of course, the Steam Frame supports standalone play, too, like competing VR headsets. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM — enough power to play VR games directly on the device rather than streaming, if you don't want to. It runs SteamOS, similar to the Steam Deck or the new Steam Machine. Above all, it's a valid way to play PC VR games without plugging into a wired port, giving you a little more freedom to move around. That could solve a lot of limitations with existing PC VR setups, especially performance when trying to bridge a wireless connection. The Steam Frame could go head-to-head with the Meta Quest 3, one of the best VR headsets currently available.
It has 256GB and 1TB storage options, but includes a microSD card slot for expansion opportunities. Furthermore, it has rechargeable 21.6 watt-hour lithium ion rechargeable battery, a USB-C port in the rear for charging, an integrated headstrap — which can be separated — and inside-out camera based tracking. For visuals, you get a 2160 x 2160 LCD resolution per eye, with a 72 to 144Hz refresh rate, 60mm to 70mm IPD target range, and 140mm eye glasses maximum width. It also has a large field of view of 110 degrees. For connectivity, the Steam Frame supports Wi-Fi 6E through the 6GHz adapter, which is included in the box, Wi-Fi 7 2x2, and Bluetooth 5.3.
From here on out it looks like things are about to get even more fun for Steam users. Sure, you can stream Steam games on your phone, but why would you want to with something like the Steam Frame in your home? Alternatively, you could also opt for the just-announced Steam Machine and play those games on your living room TV, instead.