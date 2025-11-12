Steam's New VR Headset Might Fix One Of VR's Biggest Problems

After rumors leading up to the announcement, Valve finally unveiled Steam's new hardware lineup: a new controller, a hybrid PC-console called Steam Machine, and a new VR headset — Steam Frame. Described as a "streaming-first" wireless VR headset, the Steam Frame comes with controllers designed to work with your entire Steam library. They have a split gamepad layout, with a joystick for each hand, and look similar to the Meta Quest 3 and 3s controllers, but with an all-black design and Steam buttons and logos, as you'd expect.

What's perhaps more exciting about the Steam Frame is it fixes a common problem with VR systems related to the visual experience. The Frame comes with a 6GHz wireless adapter for VR and non-VR streaming. The 6GHz adapter accommodates the wireless streaming compatibility. The Frame won't connect to a PC through DisplayPort or HDMI, as we usually see, but instead the wireless adapter. That creates a dedicated endpoint for your VR headset, but the Frame is also supported by a separate, general internet connection eliminating problems you might experience via your local Wi-Fi network.

The general connection is used to download games and updates, connect to the store and do other basic online tasks. The 6GHz adapter is used to sync the audio and visual stream, theoretically reducing lag or general connection issues. When you're playing games in VR, those connection issues can really get in the way.