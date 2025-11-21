4 Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When the Google Pixel 10 hit shelves in August 2025, it was impressive enough for it to be considered an Android user's iPhone. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1080p output resolution and a solid peak brightness of 3000 nits. Google also upgraded the camera system this generation, slapping on 8 MP, 10.8 MP, and 13 MP lenses on the front. Additionally, the Pixel 10 includes a 4,970mAh battery and Qi 2 magnetic charging support.
Not everyone was satisfied with the phone, though. Many customers found the Tensor G5 chip to be underwhelming, particularly in gaming applications. Users reported freezes, slowdowns, and crashes when attempting to play popular games like "Genshin Impact." Google promised to ship drivers to increase the performance of the PowerVR GPU, but this was still not enough for many.
Thankfully, there are alternatives that can offer better performance for the same or even less money. This list highlights four of the best options and details how each one compares to the similarly priced Pixel 10 in not just performance, but also other aspects, such as battery life.
Galaxy S25
The Galaxy S25 isn't as high-tech as robust as its Ultra sibling. It might be relatively compact with its 6.2-inch display, but inside, with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12 GB of RAM, it has enough performance to outclass the Pixel 10. You can pick up the phone with either 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage. The 128 GB model sells for $799.99 on Amazon, the same price as a Pixel 10.
The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. With its triple camera setup of a 50 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP telephoto, you aren't losing out on camera versatility. Though the S25 telephoto lens caps out at 3x zoom, while the Pixel 10's can go up to 5x.
With its 4,000mAh battery, it can hold less charge than the Pixel 10 and charges more slowly. Like with almost every modern smartphone, the S25 is powered by AI. With Galaxy AI, you can receive context-aware suggestions, in addition to features like smart note summaries and smart photo editing.
OnePlus 13R
The OnePlus 13R, a true flagship killer, is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S25 at $600. At that price, you get the coveted Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with a 6.78-inch 120 Hz ProXDR display that outputs 2780 x 1264 resolution. You also get 12 GB of RAM and a solid 256 GB of storage. For snapping pictures, the OnePlus 13R features a main 50 MP camera in addition to a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an 8 MP ultrawide camera capable of capturing a 112-degree field of view.
In addition to its Snapdragon processor, a notable feature of this phone is its impressive battery life. With its 6,000mAh battery, you can expect up to 24 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also features Smart Rapid Charging, which can charge the phone to 50% in 23 minutes.
One key difference with this phone is that it runs on the custom Android-based operating system, OxygenOS. Although it might look and feel different from the Pixel 10 OS, it can still perform many of the same functions. You can also find AI functionality on the device, including an AI-powered search tool that can search the entire device for a specific file or note, as well as an AI image upscale.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
The S24 Ultra is a complete package, which also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, but it lacks some of the extra speed the S25 offers. That said, it may still outperform the Pixel 10 in most reported benchmarks. The S24 Ultra is moderately sized with its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which supports a resolution of 3088 x 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can choose from 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage, with a 256 GB refurbished model currently available for $674.99 on Amazon.
Although it's not the newest phone around, it still has a solid camera setup. The S24 Ultra features a 200 MP main lens, a 50 MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, a 10 MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. Its battery life is also nothing to scoff at. With its 5,000 mAh battery, you can expect up to 30 hours of video or 95 hours of music playback on one charge.
Despite coming out last year, it also features Galaxy AI, which includes features such as live translation, circle search, and note assistance. Additionally, a design feature that distinguishes the Ultra from the regular S24 is its titanium frame, which enhances its durability.
iQOO 12
The iQOO 12 is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone that emphasizes performance. Specifically, it boasts a wealth of features for mobile gamers, including 144 FPS interpolation, which seamlessly splices in frames when needed during gameplay, ensuring a smooth appearance. It also features Game Super Resolution, which the company claims can enhance images beyond their native resolution. However, the functionality of this feature can vary between games. Finally, the phone features a vapor chamber for cooling, which helps keep temperatures down while running demanding applications.
Outside of its gaming bells and whistles, you get many of the features you come to expect in a smartphone at this price range, including a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. It also features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 64 MP telephoto lens. The biggest caveat to this device is that it is not sold domestically in the US. You can, however, pick it up secondhand, unlocked for around $650.