Android Could Get Its Own Version Of One Of iPhone's Most Underrated Features

When Apple introduced NameDrop to the iPhone and Apple Watch with the release of iOS 17, many weren't sure how to feel about the new contact sharing option. In fact, many flocked to find guides on how to disable NameDrop as soon as it was widely available, with some law enforcement agencies even issuing warnings about the feature, urging users to turn it off.

While those warnings allude to the feature being a bit more of a security flaw than it really is, as NameDrop still requires user verification to send information to another device, that hasn't stopped the feature from becoming one of the more underrated contact sharing solutions built directly into the operating system. And now, it looks like Google might follow suit with something similar.

According to a new APK teardown from Android Authority, Google first included code for a NameDrop-like feature in v25.44.32 beta of Google Play Services. The blog claims to have discovered strings of code tied to two features called Gesture Exchange and Contact Exchange. Now, with the release of Google Play Services v25.46.31, the folks behind that report were able to actually enable one of the features attached to the new system.