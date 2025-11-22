After Over 700,000 Years Without Activity, This Volcano Has Awakened

In southeastern Iran, about 31 miles from the closest city, the volcano known as Taftan is stirring. Though Taftan has no recorded history of confirmed eruptions, recent research has revealed that the volcano has risen by 3.5 inches over 10 months. Scientists are worried that this signals a buildup of pressure that might end up being released violently. It isn't the only volcano waking up, as a dormant volcano in Alaska has recently started rumbling.

Using satellite data, a team of researchers discovered Taftan's rise from July 2023 through May 2024. It has stayed at that height since then, not losing the 3.5 inches it gained. No external factors were found to have caused this rise, leading researchers to conclude it is a buildup of internal pressure. Taftan is a stratovolcano, made of hardened lava and ash, with magma resting two miles beneath it.

The discovery of this activity was published in Geophysical Research Letters in October 2025, and brought together a team of researchers from China, Germany, and Spain. The publication serves as a warning to Iran. Don't ignore the waking Taftan.