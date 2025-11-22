5 Essential Apps You Should Always Install First On A New Laptop

Forget the standard notes app on your laptop and get Obsidian. This is a free note-taking application that takes your notes to the next level. There is a learning curve because Obsidian uses Markdown. If you're used to relying on shortcuts and a toolbar to format text, you'll stumble a bit at first while you learn Markdown basics, but it's easy enough once you get the hang of it. In addition to using Markdown, Obsidian offers other features that expand your note-taking abilities. For example, you can link from one note to another to establish a connection, which you can see on a graph that maps all of your notes. It visually represents connections between notes, some of which you may not have noticed before. Obsidian also offers thousands of plugins made by the community that add more functionality to an already stacked app. Obsidian can seem overwhelming from the outside, but it's just a note-taking app with optional features. You can lean into it as little or as much as you like.

The app is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux laptops. It's also available on tablets and phones. The standard app is designed to work offline, but if you want to sync your notes between devices, you can pay $5 per month. While it's not necessary, the Sync plan is handy. For those with devices from different ecosystems, Obsidian is one of the few ways you can sync notes across devices, even if you have an Android phone, an Apple MacBook, and a Samsung tablet.