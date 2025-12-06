5 Signs It's Time For A New TV

Some TV owners will want to keep using the TV until it falls apart. That's a valid option, as TVs can be one of the more expensive purchases you can make for your home. While you can replace your TV whenever you want, it's a good idea to replace your TV within 7 to 10 years of purchase. That way, you'll get the most value out of your set before it's time for a new TV. But it can be hard to tell exactly when you should replace the TV.

Some signs are obvious, like if the TV breaks or if the backlight LEDs begin to fail. At that point, replacing the TV may be less of a hassle than trying to fix it. Other signs are a bit more subtle. For example, it may be time to move on when your smart TV loses support for the top streaming services, or it could be time to upgrade to one of the best smart TV models if new shows lack visual fidelity on your old TV. Getting a new TV may also be required to get the most out of a new device, like a video game console. Let's dive into the signs it may be time to move on from your old TV.