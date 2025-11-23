Is The Universe Actually Infinite? Here's What Astrophysicists Say

We know for certain that the observable portion of the universe is finite. Because light travels at a finite speed and scientists have learned from colliding black holes that universe has been expanding, we can only ever see out to a certain "horizon." We also know that the universe has been expanding since the Big Bang: Galaxies recede from one another, and the further two galaxies are, the faster their separation appears to be increasing. An excellent way to picture the universe's expansion is to imagine a balloon with dots drawn on its surface. As you inflate the balloon, each dot moves away from all the others. The more you inflate, the more distant every pair becomes. That analogy captures how space itself stretches, carrying galaxies apart.

That said, we don't know the shape of the universe and whether it has edges or if it extends endlessly. Current measurements of the cosmic curvature suggest the universe is spatially flat. That doesn't necessarily mean the universe is a disc, though. Imagine two laser beams side by side shooting across the space. As defined in cosmology, in a flat universe, those beams would never cross or drift apart, even after traveling for billions of years.

The universe being flat doesn't answer the question of infinite versus finite, but it gives two very distinct options. If the universe is flat like an endless sheet of paper, that implies it is infinite. But it could also be flat in the shape of a torus (a donut or ring shape), and it would be finite, but it would have no boundary. In effect, the flat geometry we observe still leaves room for a global topology that is finite yet edgeless, and our current observational precision is insufficient to distinguish between the two in a definitive way.