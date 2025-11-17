Apple May Abandon The Beloved Mac Pro As Per Reports

Apple's Mac Pro may not sell nearly as well as the iMac or the MacBook Air, but the high-end desktop still commands a small but devoted user base. Since it caters to a specific niche, Mac Pro enthusiasts have grown accustomed to Apple treating it as something of an afterthought. As a prime example, Apple released the somewhat controversial trashcan Mac Pro in 2013, and waited a full six years before updating it with a new form factor and drastically upgraded internals. You might also recall that Apple didn't release a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon until 2023, even though it started releasing M-series notebooks in 2020. Suffice it to say, the Mac Pro hasn't been a priority for Apple for quite some time. Looking ahead, it doesn't seem like that will change anytime in the near future.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple recently decided to cancel a few planned Mac Pro updates – after the existing Mac Pro got one key upgrade — and has no plans to refresh the computer at all in 2026. What's more, there's no indication that a brand new iteration of the Mac Pro is even on Apple's product roadmap. Citing sources within the company, Bloomberg relays that "Apple has largely written off the Mac Pro." This, however, shouldn't be taken to mean that Apple is abandoning its Pro-oriented users. On the contrary, Apple is reportedly of the mind that the company's Mac Studio "now represents both the present and future of Apple's professional desktop strategy."