Apple Watch Redesign Reportedly Pushed Back To 2028 Or Beyond

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring has long been considered the holy grail of rumored Apple Watch features, and with good reason. If Apple actually figures out a way to allow users to measure their glucose levels via non-invasive means, it would represent a momentous medical achievement. No such product exists today, and while some startup companies have developed various prototype devices, every single one has been hampered by a number of issues that proved challenging to solve.

A few years ago, I talked to an engineer who was working on a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device. One lingering problem was that the sensor system on the device was incredibly sensitive to sunlight and needed complete darkness to deliver truly accurate measurements. Naturally, this limitation is an obvious drawback for a device meant to be worn on one's wrist. On top of that, the sensor's ability to function was also hampered by a user's body hair.

It's no secret Apple has been working on non-invasive glucose monitoring for well over 15 years at this point. In turn, the company also has some of the top medical minds and scientific researchers tackling the issue. Still, most experts today don't believe non-invasive glucose monitoring is going to arrive anytime soon, especially on a device as minuscule as the Apple Watch. A Bloomberg report from earlier this year noted that while Apple's work on the "the project remains active and has reached key milestones, the company is still many years away from delivering the feature."